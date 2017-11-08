FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez Is Madly In Love With Justin Bieber’s Body — Steamier Than The Weeknd

Mel Walker Posted On 11/08/2017
Selena Gomez is said to be in love with everything Justin Bieber including his fantastic body.

The recently-reunited couple has been spending a lot of time in church, but they are also enjoying sinful pleasures.

A source revealed that the Texan diva loves every inch of her boyfriend including his abs and wild tattoos.

The person close to Gomez said: “Selena feels so lucky to be back with Justin; she really thinks he is the total package. What she loves most about him is that he is sexy, talented, funny and smart. Selena is totally turned on by him, and their chemistry is stronger today than ever before.”

The insider confirmed what was previously reported that Gomez finds Bieber is better and hotter boyfriend than The Weeknd.

The chatty source shared: “Despite being apart for years, things have only gotten better this time around. They are more in love now than ever before.”

Gomez will love her man’s body even more because he plans to tattoo her face on his torso.

A person in the know explained: “Justin is planning on upgrading his Selena tattoo game. He already got one to memorialize his love for her, years ago, and now he is planning to get another piece of ink to symbolize his renewed commitment. Selena is even considering getting something with him if they can find something sweet and delicate to match.”

The love is real this time around; the duo is already planning to bring Bieber to Texas for the Christmas holiday.

The friend stated: “Selena is already planning the holidays in her home state of Texas with Justin and her family. She desperately wants him to repair damaged family relationships by showing everyone how much he has grown, changed, and matured. Selena is happy and has a lot to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. She is really hoping that her family will be open and accepting, and not judge Justin when she brings him home again. Selena is excited to prove to her close family how much Justin has changed and become a responsible, loving guy.”

It is being claimed that Gomez’s relatives are not fans of Bieber.

