FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
joe alwyn t.i. bella hadid Gabourey Sidibe wendy williams caitlyn jenner angelina jolie portia de rossi rihanna Lionel Richie kim zolciak paris jackson scott disick megyn kelly drake tamar braxton tiny khloe kardashian justin bieber jay-z tameka cottle selena gomez nene leakes
Home » Entertainment

Selena Gomez Is Hoping That She And Justin Bieber Can Double Date With Taylor Swift And Joe Alwin

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/09/2017
0
0


Selena Gomez Is Hoping That She And Justin Bieber Can Double Date With Taylor Swift And Joe AlwinSource: bet.com

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are an item again. A source close to her says that Sel wants to go on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Now that Selena is back together with Justin a source confessed that she’s hoping he and Taylor can mend those bridges.

 

Wolves is out tomorrow morning @marshmellomusic

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The insider said, ‘It’s no secret that Taylor and Justin aren’t friends, but there was a time when they actually did get along, and Selena would love to see them get back to that good place.’

It was reported earlier that another insider said Taylor wouldn’t judge Selena for rekindling a friendship with Justin, but there’s no insight yet as to how she would react to their reconciliation.

Even so, Selena is really hoping that a time may come when Justin and Taylor are on good enough terms, and they can all go out together, with Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn included, of course.

‘In a perfect world she and Justin could double date with Taylor and Joe,’ the insider continued. ‘She’s hoping that one day that will happen.’

Taylor is not the only person Justin will have to reconcile with.

 

An insider confessed that Selena is hoping that Justin can prove to her family that he’s matured since the last time they split.

Even if Selena Gomez may have taken Justin back, she still has a hard time to convince her family that he is a different person now.

Advertisement

She made a few plans for this holiday in an attempt to repair his relationship with her family. According to HollywoodLife, Sel wants to bring Justin home for the holidays.

Post Views: 0

Read more about joe alwyn selena gomez taylor swift ustin Bieber

Advertisement

You may also like
The Weeknd Begs Ex Bella Hadid To Take Him Back After Splitting From Selena Gomez, Source Claims
11/08/2017
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly Ready To Tie The Knot: ‘She Does Not Want To Waste Another Precious Second’
11/08/2017
Taylor Swift Finally Reveals ‘Reputation’ Track List – Check Out Who She’s Collaborating With
11/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *