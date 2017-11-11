Selena Gomez Is Happy That The Weeknd Is Dating — Will She Be OK That It Is Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend Yovanna Ventura?

Selena Gomez is said to be happy that The Weeknd has moved on with a new woman.

Gomez might become very angry to learn that The Weeknd has decided to hook up with Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Yovanna Ventura.

Yes, you have read correctly — there is a real-life soap opera taking place between the foursome.

Just weeks ago, Gomez and The Weeknd, (born Abel Tesfaye), went their separate ways after nine months of dating.

The Texan singer made some fans happy and disappointed others by running back into the arms of Bieber.

The Canadian star broke her heart on several occasions while embarrassing her by getting in trouble with the law too many times to remember.

Gomez has no time to worry about what other people think about her romance with the “Baby” artist.

She is said to be over the moon with Bieber and is happy that The Weeknd has found a new ladylove.

A source said: “Selena is happy that her ex-boyfriend Abel is moving on from their relationship but seeing or hearing about him with other women gets her emotional.”

The tipster went on to reveal: “Selena is blown away by Justin’s new integrity. Since they have reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes and is doing everything he says he is going to do. Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely.”

• @theweeknd with Yovanna today! | #theweeknd A post shared by The Weeknd Latest (@theweekndlatest) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

The person continued: “Selena had a strong bond with Abel, and she feels very connected to him despite the fact that he is no longer her boyfriend. Selena will never forget that it was Abel there for her, supporting her, with love through some scary, challenging health issues. The Weeknd will always have a special place in Selena’s heart.”

Last night, The Weeknd was seen getting very cozy with Ventura who is Bieber’s former flame.

The pair was seen getting very romantic while attending a party in Beverly Hills, California.

The R&B crooner and Ventura were also pictured sitting in the back seat of the car following the gathering atthe mansion.

A source, who attended the party, said: “The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night. They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands. He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

What are your thoughts on The Weeknd’s decision to date Bieber’s ex?