Selena Gomez Is Excited For Taylor Swift To Defend Her ‘Reputation’ On New Album

Selena Gomez has been by Taylor Swift’s side through the whole drama of the past year, and now she can’t wait to see how all this will translate in her BFF’s new ‘Reputation’ album. She is looking forward to Taylor defending herself and getting a lot off her chest.

Selena may be Taylor’s best friend, but she is also a huge fan of her work.

So, just like everybody else, Selena is dying to see all the statements that Taylor will make about the drama from the past year.

We are referring about the breakups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston to her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

She’s hoping Taylor will use this new album as an opportunity to stand up for herself.

‘Selena is as excited as any fan with anticipation for Taylor’s new song to debut and her upcoming album,’ according to a source.

‘Selena is looking forward to Taylor getting a lot off her chest with her new music. Selena knows that nobody can write better than Taylor, and she wonders if Tay will be defending her reputation on the album.’

Fans expect Taylor to do exactly that, to protect her reputation.

Taylor is very famous for turning tough life situations into amazing hit songs, and this time she has so much material to work with!

Taylor is currently dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

Her string of A-list men includes Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas and Taylor Lautner, many of whom she’s written songs about post-relationship.

Her relationship with One Direction member Harry Styles is the subject of her single ‘I Knew You Were Trouble.’

Between two breakups, a feud with Kim and Kanye, a feud with Katy Perry, and finding new love with Joe, we expect some great tunes! And considering the fact that she named the album Reputation, this really seems to seal the deal! Good job, Taylor!