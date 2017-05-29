Selena Gomez Is Crushing Our Dreams About A Rumored Collaboration With The Weeknd

We advise you to take a sit before reading this news. A collaboration between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will not be happening anytime soon according to the pop star who has just destroyed everyone’s dreams and stepped on all of our hopes.

During a sad radio interview, she admitted that none of this is genuine and as a result, our lives are now officially ruined so to speak, or at least her fans’ lives.

Selena Gomez aged 24 broke her fans’ hearts when she said that the rumors according to which she might have a potential musical collaboration with The Weeknd are not true.

“No, no, we’re not [working together],” said the brunette singer in an interview with Radio.com. “It’s not true!”

The full interview is scheduled to come out May 30 on Boston’s 103.3 AMP Radio, but we really don’t know if we want to hear the rest of it judging by what we already found out.

This shocking and sad revelation comes right after the unheard track In Her Element appeared on producer’s Max Martin’s Wikipedia page and this was the moment when Selena’s fans assumed that this was a dual project.

At the same time, on the other hand, we have the ability to understand Selena’s desire to keep her personal life private.

This is the was that it has always been even when Justin Bieber was involved in her life until she broke up with him and released the It Ain’t Me song which is about him.

Most of her fans had really hoped that she would at least write a nice tacky love song about The Weeknd because of their romance and because of the fact that their relationship seems the happiest and the healthiest one that Selena has ever had.

More than that, the two of them have been traveling throughout the world together as a part of his tour as they visited places like Amsterdam, Colombia and more.

This is the reason for which we thought that they might sing together as well or at least write some songs.

“She has surely gathered more than a little inspiration from their relationship over the past few months,” according to a source close to them.

“Selena is incredibly psyched to be back in the studio, and her joining The Weeknd on tour has revived her up to make new music again. She’s loving being back at work!”