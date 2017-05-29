Selena Gomez Is A Real Queen For The Weeknd – Doing Things For Her Justin Bieber And Orlando Bloom Never Dreamed Of

Selena Gomez is one lucky lady, she has found a man in The Weeknd who loves her and cannot stop gushing about how amazing she is.

It was a long journey in the love department for the “Hands to Myself” singer who went from the Justin Bieber’s on-and-off drama to Orlando Bloom’s lack of commitment, and now she is enjoying a love story for the books with the 27-year-old Canadian crooner.

The “Starboy” artist is excellent at sweeping his ladylove off her feet with grand gestures that her exes never thought of.

The talented “I Feel It Coming” singer feels blessed to have Gomez in his life, and he spends a lot of time with the Texas native for her to know how special she is.

To say it simply, she brings the best out of him wherever they go, including when he hits the stage for his concerts.

A chatty insider has shared: “Abel loves it when Selena comes to watch his shows, it spurs him on to give an even better performance than usual. He wants to be the best man he can be for Selena, as well as the best musician, and the best boyfriend—he wants to make her proud.”

The Weeknd is always trying to find new ways to put a smile on the face of the “Bad Liar” artist.

Our person on the inside added: “Abel is always trying to think of romantic things to do for Selena, like writing her loving notes, sending her flowers, cooking all the foods she loves best, and scoring screeners of her favorite TV shows and movies to watch together cuddled up on the sofa.”

Some commenters still do not want to believe that this relationship is working and say that it is just a PR stunt.

However, the facts do not back this theory. The two artists were already on top of their respective games before getting together, so there was not much to gain by faking it.

Nonetheless, the over-the-top statements coming from their camps should always be taking with a certain dose of skepticism.