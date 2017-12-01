Selena Gomez Insists That She’s Still ‘Best Friends’ With The Weeknd – Check Out Her Confession!

Selena Gomez has insisted she is still ‘best friends’ with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. She recently called time on her romance with the fellow musician but she has revealed there’s no love lost between them as they still maintain a ‘true friendship’ and ‘genuinely care’ for one another.

‘Something that I’m proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me,’ she confessed.

Selena rekindled her relationship with former flame Justin Bieber, and she admitted that she chose to get back in touch with him because she still ‘cherishes’ him.

When Selena was asked by Billboard magazine – who has named her Woman of the Year for 2017 – about her relationship with Abel, she said:

‘I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.’

This whole thing comes right after The Weeknd recently removed all photos of Selena from his Instagram account.

Abel who is reportedly back in touch with his former flame Bella Hadid following his split from Selena previously had some sweet pics of Selena on his page.

There was even a photo dating back in April this year in which she is seen clutching his face and kissing him on the cheek.

Selena, on the other hand, still has a few pics featuring her The Weeknd on her own Instagram page. Among the pictures still featured on Selena’s Instagram is also one of her first red carpet appearance alongside Abel at the Met Gala dating back in May.