FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner camilla parker bowles bella hadid t.i. tamar braxton chris pratt selena gomez kim kardashian kaley cuoco rihanna justin bieber cardi b amber portwood kylie jenner matt lauer farrah abraham Randi Zuckerberg khloe kardashian tameka cottle corey feldman kanye west the weeknd tristan thompson
Home » Entertainment

Selena Gomez Insists That She’s Still ‘Best Friends’ With The Weeknd – Check Out Her Confession!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/01/2017
1
481 Views
0


Selena Gomez Insists That She's Still 'Best Friends' With The Weeknd - Check Out Her Confession!Source: billboard.com

Selena Gomez has insisted she is still ‘best friends’ with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. She recently called time on her romance with the fellow musician but she has revealed there’s no love lost between them as they still maintain a ‘true friendship’ and ‘genuinely care’ for one another.

 

Backstage action. #womeninmusic

A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on

‘Something that I’m proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me,’ she confessed.

Selena rekindled her relationship with former flame Justin Bieber, and she admitted that she chose to get back in touch with him because she still ‘cherishes’ him.

When Selena was asked by Billboard magazine – who has named her Woman of the Year for 2017 – about her relationship with Abel, she said:

‘I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.’

This whole thing comes right after The Weeknd recently removed all photos of Selena from his Instagram account.

 

“Francia should be getting this award. She saved my life.” #womeninmusic

A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on


Abel who is reportedly back in touch with his former flame Bella Hadid following his split from Selena previously had some sweet pics of Selena on his page.

There was even a photo dating back in April this year in which she is seen clutching his face and kissing him on the cheek.

Advertisement

Selena, on the other hand, still has a few pics featuring her The Weeknd on her own Instagram page. Among the pictures still featured on Selena’s Instagram is also one of her first red carpet appearance alongside Abel at the Met Gala dating back in May.

Post Views: 481

Read more about bella hadid justin bieber selena gomez the weeknd

Advertisement

You may also like
Selena Gomez Is ‘Proud’ To Be A Female Artist After Receiving The Woman Of The Year Honor At Billboard’s Women In Music Award 2017
12/01/2017
Selena Gomez Breaks Down While Being Honored At Billboard Women In Music — Touching Video Goes Viral
12/01/2017
Justin Bieber Will Not Disappoint Selena Gomez’s Family During The Holidays
11/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

SPARKLE
12/01/2017 at 5:54 am
Reply

Total BS she knows the fans are totally upset with her about the Weekend, to go back to that fakeass Justin he is as phony as they get, to be honest they deserve each other when shes crying and looking stupid again she’ll run to who’s hot again to make him jealous. I know you follow yoir girl but thats community property now shes been with more men than her record sales. Be yourself she’s not a role model just a entertainer. Have some respect for yourself. The Weekend should block her and move on RUN WEEKEND never liked her music but one song dang can’t remember the name stay revelant Selena even if its with yoir bed companions.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *