Selena Gomez Had Pregnancy Scare And The Weeknd Handled Things Like A Champ

For a brief moment, Selena Gomez thought she was pregnant, and The Weeknd’s reaction blew her away.

Advertisement

The couple, who has been dating for less than six months, has spoken about marriage and having a family, but they are not at this stage as yet, which is why Miss Gomez apparently freaked out after what is described as a “careless night” of passionate love making.

For a few days, Gomez went through a pregnancy scare, and it was not the first time she was dealing with such a situation.

Miss Gomez also assumed that she was expecting a child during her on-and-off relationship with Justin Beiber. The spy did not reveal how Bieber reacted when he learned that there was a possibility that he would become a father.

The insider spoke to OK! magazine and explained: “She had a scare like this years ago when she was with Justin, but this time she was so sure. Her cycle’s been messing her around but they had one careless night that’s had them freaking out ever since.”

According to the same tipster, the 24-year-old entertainer from Texas was blown away by the way The Weeknd handled the baby news.

Gomez is said to be more in love with the Canadian star after discovering that he wants to have a baby with her.

The spy shared: “She was so amazed at how he handled it – he was actually excited! She’s even more in love with him knowing that – she thinks they have a real future together.”

Another person, who will be thrilled when Gomez is really pregnant, is her mother, Mandy Teefey.

@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball….yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO A post shared by Kicked to the Curb Productions (@kicked2thecurbproductions) on May 1, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala and Teefy shared a sweet message under a photo Gomez uploaded on social media.

She wrote: “@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball… yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO.”

Advertisement

Many say by the end of the year the duo will either be engaged or expecting.