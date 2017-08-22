Selena Gomez Flashes Sexy Cleavage On Adorable Disneyland Date With The Weeknd – Check Out The Video

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might just be the happiest couple ever. The adorable duo brought their cuteness to Disneyland on August 20, and they were the sweetest couple there. Just look at the video below!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been extra lovey-dovey these last few days. The pair was seen wandering around Disneyland on August 20, and they were giving off some major romantic vibes.

Selena literally couldn’t stop herself from smiling while talking to her man.

The two of them walked around hand-in-hand, and they enjoyed a display face-to-face while Abel held her in his arms and she pointed to something quite magical.

Both of them look very comfortable together, and they had the wardrobe to match.

Selena was prepped for a long day of walking in black leggings, a black tank and a slouchy sweat-shirt and sneakers.

She was definitely enticing her man a little, showing plenty of cleavage!

She wore her hair back in two french braids and appeared to be totally makeup-free.

The Weeknd had a chill energetic vibe going with sweatpants, a track jacket, and a baseball cap.

The two of them have been feeling a little sappy over the weekend.

PARALLEL LAUNCH PARTY TONIGHT A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

On August 19, the Weeknd posted on his Instagram account an Insta story holding Selena while playing video games.

He captioned the picture ‘home’, referring to the fact that his home is where his heart is. So lovely!

Advertisement

The smile on Selena’s face said it all. She is head over heels for The Weeknd, and it had been a while since we have seen them together, so it’s really nice to see that everything is fine between them. They’re definitely here to stay as a couple, and we couldn’t be happier for them.