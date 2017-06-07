Selena Gomez Flashed Her Nipples Through A Thin Dress On A Sexy Date With The Weeknd

The Weeknd is one lucky guy. After his concert on June 6, he stepped out of a dinner date with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. She looked incredibly sexy in a sheer black dress.

Selena Gomez supported her boyfriend, The Weeknd, at his Barclays Center concert on June 6.

After the show, she dressed up in a super sexy dress for a late dinner. She went braless in a black dress putting her nipples on full display through the flimsy fabric.

The dress features a leg slit and an embellished sleeve, and she paired the dress with open-toed heels.

She held very tight to her boyfriend’s hand as they made their way to the restaurant for a late night date.

She seemed to be a little frustrated by the flashing cameras, but she confidently rocked her incredible and at the same time revealing outfit.

For the last few days, Selena and The Weeknd have been spending their time in New York City while he is there for some shows. He will play again today at Barclay’s.

This wasn’t their first sexy date night because on June 5 as well she also rocked a fabulous silky dress which was similar to lingerie and put her cleavage on full display.

While she is in New York City she has also been doing her own work as she has been promoting her new single called Bad Liar at a few radio stations and outlets.

And let’s not forget that she promised that there is more music soon to come.

‘The second single is even more surprising than Bad Liar. I’ve always wanted to try and have my music be an evolution.I want it [my music] to feel genuine, honest and real. I have to trust my gut. ‘

Considering the fact that she has lots of inspiration to pull from these days the next album may really be her best one so far.

We will just have to wait and see if Abel has influenced her songs and if they’ll turn out to be something that she has never done before. Anyway, we will keep you posted if we find out anything more.