Selena Gomez Fights Back Against ’13 Reasons Why’ Backlash

Selena Gomez stood up against the flurry of negative attention against her new Netflix drama, “13 Reasons Why.” Critics have claimed the show exploits and glamorizes teen suicide.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Selena said, “we stayed very true to the book, and that is initially what Jay Asher created, was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that is what we wanted to do.”

The Netflix series is based on the 2007 young adult novel written by Jay Asher.

She continued, “we wanted to do it justice, and yeah, the backlash is going to come no matter what.”

Gomez is an executive producer of the series, and she went on to say teen suicide and depression is not an easy topic to discuss but she “is very fortunate with how (the show is) doing.”

The series premiered on the 31st of March, and ever since then, the production has been a topic of interest throughout the social media platforms.

The show tells the story of a young student named Hannah who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 tapes for her classmates with each tape detailing one reason for her death.

Some viewers claimed the show is a bit too graphic, with one scene showing the character, Hannah, ending her life.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Paris Jackson commented on the series, “13 Reasons Why is an extremely triggering thing to watch. Only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place.”

Gomez revealed in past interviews she has struggled with her own mental health issues, some related to the abuse she takes on social media.

Selena has over 100 million followers on Instagram at the moment.

She wrote on Instagram at the beginning of this month, “thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show.”