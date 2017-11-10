FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Selena Gomez Fell In Love All Over Again With Justin Bieber Because Of His Newfound Integrity: ‘He Keeps Every Promise’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/10/2017
Selena-Gomez-Justin-BieberSource: popsugar.com

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s new relationship has reached a point where they really know how to make it work. Bieber has apparently been no short of supportive and Selena feels more ‘secure’ with him than ever!

We have learned that even though the two still have a lot to figure out about their romance, one thing is certain – they have made incredible progress in rebuilding whatever crumbled when they broke up the first time.

Now that Gomez sees the world in a different light thanks to her life-saving kidney-transplant and battle with lupus, and Bieber is also a lot more mature and self-aware, the couple is on the right path to a healthy reconciliation.

‘Selena’s blown away by Justin’s new integrity. Since they have reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes and is doing everything he says he’s going to do. Selena feels secure in their relationship because he’s making it easy for her to trust him completely,’ one source close to the stars revealed.

By now there is no secret that Justin went through a process of self-discovery throughout the years, especially recently, and that means the world to Selena who always hoped he’d change his ways.

‘Justin’s grown, matured and has really changed a lot in the last few years. She’s falling in love all over again with a new and improved Justin who calls when he says he’s going to call, texts when he says he will and is doing everything right,’ the insider explained.

