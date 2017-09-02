Selena Gomez Fears Doxagram Hackers Aren’t Finished Leaking Her Instagram, Private Photos

Selena Gomez’ Instagram account was hacked earlier this week, and nude photos of Justin Bieber were leaked. Now, it appears that Gomez fears her personal information and private photos will make their way online. The Doxagram hackers are sparking fear into celebrity and other high-profile Instagram users after revealing they have email addresses, celebrity personal information such as phone numbers, and other private photos at their disposal. The hackers even created a searchable database where users can buy the personal information. Instagram has announced they fixed a flaw that allowed hackers access to the sensitive data, but celebrities like Selena Gomez fear the damage is already done.

At first, it might appear Gomez dodged a bullet with the Doxagram hackers choosing to post three of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s nude pictures to her Instagram account. But that may only be the beginning. It appears as if the hackers were sending a message of just what they are capable of doing. Selena and Justin weren’t dating at the time he was photographed in the buff while vacationing in Bora Bora with then girlfriend Jayde Pierce.

The hack has many notable celebrities including politicians on edge as they wonder who will be the next victim and what photos will be leaked next. The hackers set up the website Doxagram where they are selling access to 6 million Instagram accounts for $10 via bitcoin per search.

Instagram Hacker Puts 6 Million Celebrities Personal Data Up For Sale On DoxaGram https://t.co/P1n9SFfgJU pic.twitter.com/ZaFIkG6cBG — The Hacker News (@TheHackersNews) September 1, 2017

Though the hackers didn’t post Selena Gomez’ personal photos, the idea of someone having that type of access to your social media account can be terrifying. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have had an ongoing on-again-off-again relationship and no one, especially someone’s current partner, wants to see nude photos of their ex-partner posted on their social media accounts.

Hmmmm. 'Doxagram' domains with Facebook name servers… Looks like Facebook is buying up the domains before the hackers? (thanks to tipster) pic.twitter.com/MRPLpe5vcM — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) September 1, 2017

There is a slight possibility that the Doxagram hack and the hack of Selena Gomez’ account were coincidental, but it’s unlikely. At the same time that the photos of Justin Bieber appeared on Selena’s Instagram, the Doxagram hack and site were underway.

As more celebrities personal accounts and information are making their way to the Doxagram site, more are expressing fear and concern about the situation. Instagram users are advised to use a two-step verification process and change their passwords regularly. Do not click on links, attachments, or open suspicious looking emails referring to your Instagram account.