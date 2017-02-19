Selena Gomez Doesn’t Want To Be Defined By Her Relationships

As you might already know Selena Gomez attended the Grammys without her new boyfriend, The Weekend, in an attempt to separate her work from her personal life.

After a relationship with Justin Bieber and links with Charlie Puth, Taylor Lautner or Nick Jonas, the 24-years old singer has decided not to let her identity be affected by her love life.

The award-winning singer declared that she is fed up of being defined by her romantic partners, so that’s the main reason why she went to the Grammys without her partner.

With 110 million fans on Instagram and over 7 million albums sold, Selena Gomez’s name is on everybody’s lips, and she should be proud of her accomplishments as a singer. However, it’s crystal clear that she has the impression that her work is ignored by those who seek to define her by the guy she’s dating.

On the other hand, The Weeknd also has been keeping a low profile regarding their relationship but has recently released a track that sounds like a diss towards Justin, Selena’s longtime ex-boyfriend. The lyrics are quite explicit – “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

A beef between Justin and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, began after the Canadian 27-years old star started dating Selena.

Last month, when asked if he’d listen to a song by the Canadian-born hitmaker, Justin said that The Weeknd’s music is wack. ‘Sorry’ singer even boycotted the Grammy Awards and replied during a session on Instagram with his fans that his current favorite song is ‘Starboy by The Weeknd.’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted taking a romantic cruise for two, aboard a luxury yacht off Marina Del Rey, over Valentine’s weekend, so the singer hit Justin just where it hurts.

Gomez and Bieber dated off and on from late 2010 until 2014 and lived together for a brief period.