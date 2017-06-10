FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez Ditches Her Own Career To Join The Weeknd On Tour – Close Ones Are Worried Sick!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/10/2017
selena gomez the weekndSource: billboard.com

According to worried sources close to the superstar, Selena Gomez has pretty much put her entire career on hold just to act like a groupie for boyfriend The Weeknd and join the man on tour! As the in love couple travel the world as part of his international tour, Gomez’ family and close friends are worried sick!

Recently, Gomez was spotted hitting New York alongside her man.

She was wearing a sheer black dress when the paparazzi caught up with them.

selena gomez black dress with The WeekndSource: radaronline.com

The insider claimed that the boyfriend is all Selena has now because she has shut out her family and friends completely!

Currently, Gomez has only one project in the works, and that is Hotel Transylvania 3.

Because of that, the star has a lot of free time on her hands.

‘She’s not working right now and has put her career on hold to follow The Weeknd around on his world tour,’ the insider claimed.

Not to mention, she even played as his arm candy at the Met Gala this year.

She was also spotted partying with her boyfriend at Coachella with no care in the world.

The source assured us that no one could get through to her at the moment.

Selena is not even answering to anyone’s calls, texts or emails and her mother has been worried for her for quite a while now!

Do you believe putting her career on hold for the Weekend is a mistake that is going to cost her in the future? What about shutting out her family and friends?

2 Comments

Betty
06/10/2017 at 9:34 am
Reply

TO EACH HIS/ HER OWN 👏👏👏


Christina may
06/10/2017 at 9:26 am
Reply

DAMN… she’s dumb. That’s being young n in love though. A lot of women go through it. Hope she gets past all this already.


