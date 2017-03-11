Selena Gomez Disses Justin Biber Using Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’ Song

Selena Gomez just dissed Justin Biber using Nicki Minaj’s latest track, “No Frauds,” because she is angry at him for flirting with Sofia Richie.

Advertisement

It is the battle of the exes even though all parties involved seemed to have moved on with other people.

Via Instagram, late Friday night, Miss Gomez unveiled a brief video where she could be seen rapping and singing to Minaj’s portion of “No Frauds.”

The song, which features rappers Drake and Lil’ Wayne was released by the female hip-hop star in response of a diss track that was put out by her fellow New York emcee Remy Ma.

In the brief clip, a laughing Gomez, who is sitting in a vehicle turns to the camera and says: “I don’t need no frauds. I don’t need no drama when you call. I don’t need no lies.”

It is believed that the Texan entertainer was taking a shot at her former boyfriend, Canadian crooner Justin Bieber, who made headlines this week.

It is not known why, but Gomez, who is enjoying a worldwide romance with The Weeknd, is furious that The Biebs told his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, she is pretty.

Richie, who recently appeared in ads for Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana, shared a stunning photo of herself which prompted Bieber to tell her, “ur pretty.”

Richie, who is dating Brooklyn Beckham, did no respond, but Gomez, who has been betrayed by Bieber too many times to count, hit him with Minaj’s lyrics.

Gomez should focus on her new man because Bieber is a heartbreaker who has no plans to change.

A spy said: “Justin loves dating, and occasionally a girl will grab his eye for a brief moment, but then he finds himself missing the benefits of bachelorhood.”

Advertisement

Some of Bieber’s fans are still hoping and praying that he will get back with Gomez.