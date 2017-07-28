Selena Gomez Discusses Odd Music Video For Her New Single ‘Fetish’

2017 has been an amazing year for Selena Gomez. With a new series, album, and boyfriend, the star apparently wanted to switch all aspects of her life up — including music video concepts.

The visual concepts for the singer’s new single “Fetish” includes her eating soap and glass, throwing a fit on the kitchen floor, and breaking down.

It’s a refreshing break from her usually tame videos and the shock factor is assisting the former Disney star with introducing her changed self.

The experience was freeing for Gomez. It’s something that she’s wanted to do all her life.

She explained, “With the way I grew up, I always felt like there was something inside of me that hadn’t been accessed. I hadn’t had the opportunity or confidence to find it. For so long I felt like I (wasn’t able) to do something like this, not because I don’t want to but because I lack that confidence.”

The 25-year-old also credits the video director, Petra Collins, with assisting her in having such an exhilarating time with the shoot.

“I remember the moment I wanted you to do the visuals for this record. I was on a plane to New York scrolling through your Instagram because I’ve followed you for so long and I always just love to look at your pictures when I’m bored,” the “Hands to Myself” singer added.

Selena has changed drastically since deciding to end her tour early and focusing on her health, both mental and physical.

The star has struggled with Lupus which can have harsh side effects like excruciating pain and depression.

Focusing on God, family, and putting herself first, the “Spring Break” actress has never been better.

Advertisement

Her new album already has features from Gucci Mane and Zedd, but it would be interesting to hear what a collaboration between Selena and R&B singer beau, The Weeknd, would sound like. What do you think about the music video for “Fetish?”