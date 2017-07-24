Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday with just a low key bash on Saturday instead of having a glamorous party. The event from her home in Los Angeles was filled with the most important things in life cake, comfy clothes, and friends.

Selena took to Instagram to share some pics from the joyful celebration with her 123 million fans.

The images featured the singer wearing some comfy clothes sitting atop a kitchen island surrounded by pots and a plethora of teal and white balloons.

My people A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

The event appeared to be nothing more than an intimate gathering.

Along with the festive images from her big day, Selena expressed her love for her legion of fans:

‘Thank you for all of my Bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You.’

She also added, ‘Think 25 is going to be epic. xo.’

The songstress, who formerly dated Justin Bieber, posted another photo from the dreamy bash with the caption, ‘My people.’

Sadly, there was someone who couldn’t be there with Selena, and it’s Abel Tesfaye.

The singer, Selena’s boyfriend, couldn’t be at the bash because he wasn’t in Los Angeles; he was performing a concert in Paris.

The birthday girl also made the loveliest gesture on her birthday.

She made sure to make it a point to help other people who don’t have as much as she does.

She posted n Twitter that instead of gifts, she would like it that people would donate to the Lupus Research Alliance on her behalf.

She wrote the following emotional message: ‘Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! Asked my family and friends to make a donation.’ It’s quite a nice gesture on her part. Good job, Selena, and Happy Birthday!