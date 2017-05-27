Selena Gomez Breaks Silence About The “Tremendously Big” Love She Feels For Boyfriend The Weeknd!

It’s been some time since Selena Gomez, and The Weeknd started dating, and the artist finally decided to open up about her romance with her fellow singer boyfriend. Gomez talked about the “tremendously big” love she feels for the man and seemed happier than ever!

During the recent radio interview, Gomez also revealed that she always gives everything to her relationships.

“I am the kind of kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love.” Selena stated.

Even though the singer did not mention the name of her man during the interview, she did admit she was “taken!”

In honor of her new song ‘Bad Liar,’ Selena was asked to confess her latest lie.

During her little story, she hinted that the lie involved her current boyfriend.

“I was like, planning a trip and I was saying, like, ‘I am going to leave,'” she recalled, adding that she was, in fact, trying to get “someone really cute” to ask her to stay.

About her new music, Selena said that she always spends time worrying about what people think, but this time she just let go of that.

She claimed that if the song makes anybody angry, at least it made them feel something and that was the goal.

What do you think of ‘Bad Liar?’ Do you think Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship is going to last?