Selena Gomez Boyfriend The Weeknd Is Ready To Take On Justin Bieber If Necessary: Full Report

The Weeknd is making serious moves with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. After a little bump in the road, things seem to be back on track for the couple.

Their exes – Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber – are distant memories as they get ready to move on to the next big fun adventure.

Nonetheless, people in their entourage have started wondering, what will happen when the “I Feel It Coming” singer crosses paths with the “What Do You Mean?” artist?

The meeting could take place at an awards show or in the upcoming days in Brazil, a country where the two pop stars will be performing very soon.

Bieber is apparently eager to take on his rival. After it was revealed that Weeknd and Gomez were dating, the Biebs rushed to call his music “wack.”

The two Canadians used to get along fine, but Gomez got into the mix, and things went south.

The Weeknd is reportedly ready to let things slide if Bieber strikes mildly, but he is also prepared to defend himself against any childish move coming from the “Baby” singer.

A source told a popular celebrity news website: “The Weeknd, 26, would do everything to avoid an awkward situation with Justin Bieber, 23. But he knows he will run into him sooner or later.”

The insider also added: “If Justin throws a verbal jab or something more in the shade department, then Abel is is more than ready to stick up for himself. He would never allow Justin to make him look like an idiot.”

Bieber has been linked to Kourtney Kardashian in recent weeks.