Selena Gomez Asks Famous Friends Like Taylor Swift How To Keep Romance Private

Selena Gomez needs advice on how to keep her romance with The Weeknd private. She turned to her famous friends such as Taylor Swift for help.

Selena wants more privacy in her life after living many years in the public eye. The singer is adamant about keeping her relationship with The Weeknd as secret as possible.

Badliar — A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

‘She wants it to be regular and exclusive to just them,’ a source confessed.

‘The last thing she wants is a celebrity romance with a celebrity name like Bennifer and Brangelina.’

Seeking advice, the pop star has turned to famous besties like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, who have both done an amazing job at keeping their love life away from the limelight.

For instance, Taylor is hardly seen around these days especially with her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

And Jennifer despite living in Bel Air with her husband Justin Theroux is rarely followed by a cameraman.

How do they do it? What is their secret? Selena really wants to know.

‘She’s talked about it with the girls, asking them how they make it work with their guys,’ the insider continues.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

‘She knows it will be impossible to be totally incognito, but she isn’t going to shove the relationship down anyone’s throats like she may have with Justin [Bieber]. Selena is only interested in the relationship itself, not the spectacle it brings.’

Fans witnessed first-hand how her romance with Justin fell apart, and it was not something pretty.

She is getting more and more famous as the weeks pass by, especially now that she is working with directing icon Woody Allen on a brand new movie.

It is crucial that she keeps at least a few things private. We can’t blame her for wanting to keep her relationship to herself.