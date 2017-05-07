Selena Gomez Announces Second Season Of 13 Reasons Why

Selena Gomez has some great news for her fans! She announced on Instagram today on the 7th of May that her acclaimed series, 13 Reasons Why, will be coming back to Netflix for a second season.

She captioned her Instagram post with, “Their story isn’t over. Season of 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

The 24-year-old pop star, who serves as the executive producer on the show, captioned a short trailer which shows footage of the show’s Liberty High School over cathartic music.

The second season will premiere in 2018 and will consist of 13 hour-long episodes. Season two will start after the aftermath of Hannah Barker’s death and the start of the characters’ grieving process and their journey to recovery.

13 Reasons Why is based on the famous 2007 novel by Jay Asher of the same name.

It tells the story of a high school student named Hannah, played by Katherine Langford, who passes away via suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes for her classmates and friends, each tape detailing reasons for her tragic end.

The first season began on the 31st of March and sparked controversy due to its explicit content, prompting Netflix to add “trigger warnings” at the beginning of each episode.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Gomez addressed the Backlash in an interview with the Associated Press saying, “We stayed very true to the book, and that’s initially what Jay Asher created, was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that’s what we wanted to do.”

The pop star went on to say the show was going to garner a lot of criticism no matter what due to its tragic and explicit source material.

The series has been both a critical and commercial hit, although writer Nic Sheff, also had to come out to defend the show’s decision to include a vivid suicide scene which received criticism over the alleged “glorification of suicide.”