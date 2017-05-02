FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Whisper ‘I Love You’ Walking Next To Bella Hadid’s Family

Mel Walker Posted On 05/02/2017
Selena Gomez The Weeknd MET Gala I Love YouE! Online

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reached a new level in their three-month-old relationship, and the whole world was there to witness the scene. The music stars hit the blue and creme carpet of the 2017 MET Gala in New York City on Monday evening.

It was the first official outing for the lovely couple, and they could not keep their hands off each other. The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer wore a vintage light pink dress designed by Coach that looks like a piece of lingerie. The Weeknd opted for a black tuxedo.

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend looked great and the “I Feel It Coming” vocalist was very attentive to his ladylove.

What stood out from the twosome is their adorable smile. It is rare to see celebrities who seem genuinely in love and appreciative of the moment.

Some commenters were not too happy with the gown, but they still find that she was able to pull it off.

Gomez and her boyfriend grabbed headlines because she whispered “I love you” to him as they were posing for pictures.

This would have gone unnoticed if it was not for the fact that The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid’s family was right in front of them.

Critics and naysayers say that Gomez should have been more sensitive because it was unnecessary to throw her epic love story to their face.

Bella, who was also present at the event, grabbed attention in her own way.

Hadid has the Internet talking about the outfit she wore at the event, a sheer catsuit without underwear.

Alexander Wang is the designer of the controversial little number that was picked to remind The Weeknd of what he is missing.

The model was featured on different media outlets covering the gala, so it is safe to say that she accomplished her goal.

