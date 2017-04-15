FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Take Their Love Story To Coachella – The Romance Is Getting Steamy

Mel Walker Posted On 04/15/2017
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are feeling each other on a whole new level, and the Coachella music festival played a big part in this development.

The music stars are not hiding their emotions, and the 27-year-old Canadian is being praised for being man enough to show the world how much he cares about his ladylove.

The two lovebirds officially became in a couple in January, but they already look as if they have been together for a very long time.

The “Starboy” crooner was a surprise addition to the lineup of this year’s edition of the famous festival.

Gomez was never going to miss something like this, and she was dressed for the occasion. Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend was spotted wearing a pair of mom jeans and showed her black bra.

The Weeknd was very close to his woman. With this kind of chemistry, it is understandable why the couple is seriously thinking about marriage and children.

Coachella and its unique atmosphere was the perfect venue for the new couple to express their love.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

An insider shared: “They’ve been in love for a good bit of time, but now it’s Coachella — and that means hanging out with other friends. This shows Selena that Abel is really into her, and the fact that he’s showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling. It makes Selena feel so special.”

The change of pace in this relationship is reassuring for Gomez fans who were worried that The Weeknd was not ready to take things seriously.

All the naysayers were wrong, and those two are slowly becoming the new It couple of the music industry. It will be interesting to see if they end up connecting on a musical level too.

This was the first time that The Weeknd opted to express his feelings for Gomez in front of a large audience.

All seems to be well and great.

