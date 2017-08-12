Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Spotted On Comedy Date – She Took Justin Bieber There Too!

The famous power couple was caught having a lot of fun while on a date! It looks like the two singers have not only their job in common but they also both love to laugh!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd wanted to show off the fact that their romance is as strong as ever.

Last night, the pair was spotted by the paparazzi as well as by fans getting their giggles on at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

They definitely seemed to be having a great time in each other’s company.

The well-known venue even took to social media to post a photo of the laughing couple inside their club!

Who wouldn’t have shown off if such A-list stars stopped by their establishment?

Although the picture was grainy as it looks like it was zoomed in, it is undeniable who the VIPs are.

‘Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez,’ the caption read.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

As fans of the couple may remember, the two singers have been in a relationship since the beginning of this year.

During this weekend date, the stars sat in the club’s VIP area and watched the performers intently.

Some of the comedians performing on the stage included Raj Sharma, Chris Redd, Jonathan Kite, Max Amini and Tacarra Williams, who also took to her social media platforms to share some footage with her and Gomez.

‘She said I was funny,’ the comedian captioned the video.

What is a bit weird is the fact that Selena has been at The Laugh Factory with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber as well!

Advertisement

Do you think that is an issue or enjoying some laughs with the current beau trumps the memories of her ex being there in the past?