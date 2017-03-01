FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Home » Music

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Spotted In Paris, While Bella Hadid Stays Nearby

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/01/2017
0
35 Views
0


bella hadid selena gomez the weekndSource: vanityfair.com

On Monday, Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, The Weeknd were spotted in Paris, leaving their hotel, La Réserve. What is very interesting is the fact that the said hotel is near another hotel, Hotel George V where none other than Bella Hadid was caught by the paparazzi the same night!

Advertisement

We assume it was pretty awkward to be so close considering the history between the three.

On Tuesday however, the new couple tried to prove they were unaffected by Hadid’s nearness as they headed together to The Weeknd’s concert at AccorHôtels Arena.

Furthermore, on Sunday, Gomez wanted to show her affection towards her lover on social media and she did so by posting a clip of him during his Zurich concert and calling him “baby” in the post.

As fans already know, Selena and The Weeknd have made their romance public after being photographed making out behind a dumpster at an Italian restaurant back in January.

The stars’ exes are obviously not very happy with their relationship. During one interview, Justin Bieber was asked what his latest favorite song was and he responded:

“‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd,” before adding, “We gotta end it now. That was too funny.”

On the other hand, Hadid even confessed that she was not yet over her ex boyfriend, stating:  “It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s family is very worried because the star just came out of rehab in November and they fear she may get negatively influenced by her openly drug using new boyfriend.

Advertisement

“Selena’s next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from,” stated a trusty source.

Post Views: 35


Read more about bella hadid selena gomez paris the weeknd

You may also like
George And Amal Clooney Spotted Furniture Shopping In Paris
02/26/2017
Selena Gomez Doesn’t Want To Be Defined By Her Relationships
02/19/2017
Selena Gomez Releases New Song ‘It Ain’t Me’
02/16/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.