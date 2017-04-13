FREE NEWSLETTER
Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Part Ways After Spending Night Together – Still Feuding With Justin Bieber

Todd Malm Posted On 04/13/2017
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Together At Her HomeSource: EOnline.com

Selena and The Weeknd are love birds! Whenever they get together, they seem like they’re totally infatuated with each other and totally inseparable!

But it looks like they have other things going at the moment as they went in different directions on Wednesday morning. Selena and The Weeknd were seen leaving her home in Los Angeles, California after spending the whole night together.

Selena looked relaxed in her outfit, wearing the same top she wore recently on Instagram. The Weeknd playfully called our out on it in the comments.

The Weeknd learned he would be competing with Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in two different categories in the 2017 Billboard Music Awards that starts next month. The two divisions are Top Male Artist and Top Artist.

The Weeknd beat Justin in many nominations. Bieber had seven nominations while The Weeknd had 13.

Selena, along with Justin, will be nominated for Top Social Artist.

The competition between the love triangle is heating up. Earlier this year, The Weeknd’s track “Starboy,” was nominated for many awards at the Grammy ceremony.

Bieber skipped out on the event and instead went for sushi with one of his friends, posting a video on Instagram of him mocking the idea that his favorite song was “Starboy.”

The Weeknd performed a track on Nav’s album – a rapper from Toronto – where he took some shots at Justin. His lyrics on the song said he took Justin’s girl and she is into him a lot more than Justin.

Selena released a song shortly after, “It Ain’t Me,” allegedly about a girl who doesn’t want to date a guy who prefers partying over his relationship.

The on-going feud between the trio appears to be far from over. Only time will tell how it will turn out!

