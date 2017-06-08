Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Have Found Love – ‘Hands To Myself’ Singer Thinks He Might Be The One

Selena Gomez is on a whole new level when it comes to her romantic life, and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, is responsible for her new found joy and confidence.

The two music superstars officially started dating in January, but to those who know them, it seems they have been together forever.

They complete each other in a way that their exes – Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid – did not seem capable of.

The 24-year-old Texas Native is starting to believe that he might be the one.

A source reached out to a popular celebrity news website and shared: “Selena feels like she has found her person, her relationship with Abel has opened her heart and helped her heal in ways she did not even think were possible. She is so grateful to him; he is shown her what real love is.”

The insider added: “She has never had this kind of confidence in herself or her body and this new relationship is a big part of it. He always tells her how beautiful she is and how hot her body is, she is never felt sexier, and it is all thanks to Abel. He makes her feel safe and secure in every way.”

Gomez has big plans for the romance to keep going strong after the “Starboy” singer ends his world tour.

The friend concluded: “Right now with him on the road they do not have much of a chance to experience normal stuff like she would love to cook for him more but they are always in hotels, so it is not really an option. They are making the most of it though, sleeping in late and ordering breakfast in bed from room service. Most of the time when they are together they would rather be alone in bed, they are in the honeymoon stage for sure.”

The R&B crooner has always said that he wanted to have children before getting married because he found walking down the aisle to be a very “scary” thing.

Advertisement

The “Hands to Myself” artist might be the one to change his mind on the matter.