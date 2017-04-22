Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Had Fun At John Mayer’s Concert At The Forum – How Will Taylor Swift React?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are big fans of John Mayer’s music, and this was really visible on Friday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Like many people, the talented couple could not pass on the opportunity of watching the “Waiting on the World to Change” singer perform live.

For all of his shortcomings as a human being, Mayer remains at 39, one of the most talented musicians in pop culture today, almost 20 years after he launched his brilliant career.

Paris Jackson, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin were also present for the big concert.

raise your lighters for tom petty A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Gomez and Mayer have someone in common, he dated Taylor Swift who is the Texas native’s BFF. Since things did not end amicably, it is a bit surprising that Gomez was willing to show him some love.

This might be a real testament to Mayer’s greatness as an artist that people are willing to put friendship and loyalty aside in order to enjoy his craft.

24-year-old Gomez and The Weeknd, 27, started dating in January and things have never looked better for them. The Canadian crooner released a hit album late last year and the “Hands to Myself” singer just produced a critically-acclaimed series for Netflix.

With all of these professional accolades, we have to add the fact that they are inseparable as a couple. Children and marriage are said to be coming soon for those two. The Weeknd was happy to take their love public at Coachella.

One insider explained: “Abel is making this grand gesture at Coachella and it’s basically a coming out party for them to be so public about their love. It’s defining the next stage in their relationship and is showing Selena that the sky is the limit.”

Love is a beautiful thing, and those two seemed to have found the right formula. Fans hope it will last.