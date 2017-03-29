Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Engaged, Claims New Rumor – Is This Wedding Talk Even Real?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are allegedly engaged, and the wedding will take place over the summer because the Texan star feels like she wasted too much time with Justin Biber.

Well, that was fast, if the reports coming from the newest issue of In Touch Weekly are accurate. After dating for a few months, 24-year-old Gomez and The Weeknd, 27, are eager to become husband and wife.

A source spoke to the publication and did not reveal when the Canadian star proposed, but gave many details about the forthcoming wedding including the date, the venue, and a glimpse of the guest list.

The tipster said that Miss Gomez knows deep in her heart that The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is the one and she will not let him get away.

The insider had the following to say: “She knows The Weeknd is her soul mate and doesn’t want to spend years waiting to get married.”

It is being claimed that Miss Gomez feels like she wasted six good years of her life that she will never get back by being with, breaking up, and going back to Bieber.

Like many young women, Gomez has a big idea of what her wedding dress will look like.

Th same source gave few hints by saying: “Selena already has a wedding dress in mind. She wants something classic; white, long and fitted to show off her amazing body. She’s yet to choose a designer, but Versace, Giorgio Armani, and Marchesa are at the top of her list.”

It will be an outdoor ceremony sometimes in the summer, and it will take place in Europe. Do not be surprised if the lavish event takes place in Paris, France or Venice, Italy where the lovers have vacationed before.

The magazine claimed: “Selena and The Weeknd plan to only invite family and a few close friends.”

Gomez recently flew down to Brazil to join The Weeknd on the South American leg of his “Starboy Tour” where they have been caught on camera acting like husband and wife already.