Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Learning New Language As Bella Hadid Hopes To Find Someone Like The Canadian Crooner

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have built an interesting relationship in the past few months.

They were discreet, but it was not a big secret and fans were able to get a little sense of the strength of the romance.

The two pop superstars have been very supportive of each other professionally and traveled the world to spend time together.

As Gomez expands her range as an entertainer, they are finding new ways to keep the romance going strong.

The Spring Breakers actress is now a respected producer with the success of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why series.

The Weeknd has been busy confirming his status as a bona fide hit machine and still finds time to be with his ladylove.

The adorable couple is now learning a language together, and the experience has been a lot of fun.

An insider shared: “The Weeknd and Selena are so close, and such a perfect couple and together have now begun learning and brushing up on their Spanish. They’re both trying to speak it fluently and are aiming to only speak to each other in that language.”

The source also added: “They laugh because at times they cannot understand one another and then use google translator figure out what the other is saying. He is really good at rolling his r’s, and Selena thinks he sounds so sexy when he does it and can’t help but kiss his lips. It is such a turn on for her! They are loving and enjoying the learning experience and are having so much fun.”

The cuteness of Gomez and the Weeknd’s love story is making some people envious.

One of them is reportedly the Canadian’s ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid.

A person in the know explained: “Bella is desperate for a new boyfriend and it is driving her crazy that Weeknd and Selena seem so happy. Bella wants that for herself, and she also wants someone as high-profile as Abel.”

The model flirted a bit with ladies man Drake, but nothing happened afterward leaving her with more questions than answers.

However, the “Starboy” artist is happy that things did not go further because he did not want to find himself in a very awkward situation with one of his best friends.

The Weeknd has known Drake for a very long time, and they have been pretty close ever since.

An insider stated: “Drake is one of Abel’s closest friends. They hang out all the time, so it would just be weird if he was with Bella.”

Hopefully, they will learn to say, “avoid drama,” in Spanish.