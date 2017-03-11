Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Having Problems, Could Split Soon

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are starting to face some troubles in paradise, according to our insiders.

For a few weeks, all had seemed well between the two famous music stars, but things changed very quickly in the past two weeks.

The singer and actress was on edge for a little while and had to go back to Texas to spend some time with her family to calm herself down.

It was a necessary move because the artists spent some time together while the Canadian crooner was touring in Europe and it was all becoming overwhelming.

The Texas trip offered the couple some much-needed breathing space that they thought would help their romance work smoother.

However, things did not move in the right direction, and the situation got messier.

Justin Bieber’s former girlfriend was recently spotted crying on a plane coming back from Paris after accompanying her boyfriend to the City of Light.

Some people from her entourage tried to put lipstick on a pig by arguing in the media that all was fine and she was only crying because she loves The Weeknd so much.

Here is the official angle that they tried to push: “It’s still torture for Selena to have to leave him [The Weeknd]. She missed him immediately and even cried on the flight home.”

That is a very cute story, but less than 24 hours later the R&B vocalist and songwriter posted a cryptic message on his official Instagram page. It reads: “i don’t really care if you cry.”

Some people insist that this had nothing to do with Gomez, but it is clear that The Weeknd is trying to tell his woman and the world something.