Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Finally Instagram Official

It has happened! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are now Instagram official! As it was reported earlier today, the two were spotted together in the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Italy holding hands and kissing during their romantic excursion.

Advertisement

But it was not until Gomez shared a video of her new beau on her Instagram page on Monday morning, and Internet exploded.

The video has since been deleted – to probably keep things mysterious – but fans were quick to salvage the moment. The video shows a chilled out Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) relaxing in the back of a river boat while Gomez is heard speaking to a woman in the background.

Likewise, The Weeknd also shared a picture on his Instagram story of Gomez admiring a piece of art.

Considering The Weeknd and his former flame Bella Hadid were so hesitant to post their relationship online this has come as a surprise to fans. Especially since their romance is so new, this has some questioning how well they may have known each other.

Of course, not everyone is happy with their new romance. In fact, Hadid unfollowed Gomez one day after their romance was confirmed in L.A. Sources say that Hadid was unhappy at how fast he had moved on and even posted a picture of her flipping the camera off on her Instagram page.

It seems like tides had changed between those two and just when we thought everything was A – OK with their impressive civility at Victoria’s fashion show!

In fact, even Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex, was quick to throw shade his way too. When asked if he had listened to The Weeknd’s new album outside of Delilah in L.A. on Friday, Beiber stated: ‘Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song!’

Advertisement

Well, you win some, and you lose some!