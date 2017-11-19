Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Are Reportedly Living Together In An LA Love Nest

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are spending lots of time together that we can practically say that they are living together, according to an insider. Check out their long-term plans.

Selena and Justin have been moving quite quickly when it comes to their rekindled romance, and they may even be living together.

Wolves video x @marshmellomusic is out now! Watch it first on @applemusic 🐺 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:22am PST

‘Justin and Selena are moving fast this time around,’ according to a source.

‘Justin has been spending several nights a week at Selena’s love nest in Los Angeles and they have been inseparable lately. Selena gave Justin an extra toothbrush which he keeps at her place and the pair are practically living together already. If Selena has to go to work, she leaves Justin to let himself out if he is still sleeping. They are cozy, happy and things have never been better.’

Selena and Justin have been making their fans rejoice after being seen out and about together several times in the last month.

From fun-loving bike rides to Selena cheering Justin on at his hockey games, they look happier than ever.

Fam A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Even if they’ve had a long, tumultuous relationship and breakup in the past, now they are at a different point in their lives now, and many are thinking this could be it for them.

We think that they have both matured enough to realize what they really want in life which is what led them back to each other. We are wondering if they will also go to the AMAs together.

Shortly before Selena and Justin were spotted together again, Sel split with her boyfriend of ten months, The Weeknd. The Weeknd followed in his ex’s footsteps by hanging out with his former girlfriend, Bella Hadid.