FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
elle fanning James Cameron cate blanchett kevin hart angelina jolie Alicia Vikander ryan reynolds Hailee Steinfeld liam hemsworth dakota johnson josh gad keanu reeves daniel craig tim miller amy schumer Henry Cavill michelle pfeiffer brie larson o.j. simpson prince harry ben affleck harry styles tom cruise
Home » Movies

Selena Gomez And Elle Fanning To Star In Mystery Woody Allen Film

Nick Markus Posted On 08/08/2017
0
0


Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning Cast in New Woody Allen FilmSource: etonline.com

According to brand new reports, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning are set to star in Woody Allen’s latest film! The 81-year-old director’s film is yet to be titled, but we have learned that it will be distributed through Amazon Studios.

Aside from the two popular female celebs, 21-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet, mostly known for his role in Interstellar and Showtime’s Homeland, has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Woodly Allen movie.

As fans may already be aware, this would be the director’s third project with Amazon.

They also collabed for the production of the hit comedy series Crisis in Six Scenes, last year for Amazon Video, but also for the upcoming Wonder Wheel.

The latter will feature big stars such as Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake just to name a couple and is expected to be released in theaters this December.

It looks like even though Woodly Allen has been involved in a huge scandal, the director has no issues attracting A-listers to work with him on his movie projects.

The controversial man has cast many big names, including Miley Cyrus.

The Wrecking Ball singer who was part of Allan’s Crisis in Six Scenes.

We are looking forward to the release of the new movie that brings together the likes of Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning.

Advertisement

Are you planning to watch it when it comes out in theaters?

Post Views: 0

Read more about elle fanning selena gomez woody allen

Advertisement

You may also like
The Weeknd Would Love To Have Babies With Selena Gomez; He Wants A Little Girl!
08/08/2017
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Are Gushing Over Each Other In Social Media Love Fest
08/04/2017
The Weeknd Cuddles Up To Adriana Lima & Irina Shayk On ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover
08/03/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *