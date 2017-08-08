Selena Gomez And Elle Fanning To Star In Mystery Woody Allen Film

According to brand new reports, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning are set to star in Woody Allen’s latest film! The 81-year-old director’s film is yet to be titled, but we have learned that it will be distributed through Amazon Studios.

Aside from the two popular female celebs, 21-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet, mostly known for his role in Interstellar and Showtime’s Homeland, has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Woodly Allen movie.

As fans may already be aware, this would be the director’s third project with Amazon.

They also collabed for the production of the hit comedy series Crisis in Six Scenes, last year for Amazon Video, but also for the upcoming Wonder Wheel.

The latter will feature big stars such as Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake just to name a couple and is expected to be released in theaters this December.

It looks like even though Woodly Allen has been involved in a huge scandal, the director has no issues attracting A-listers to work with him on his movie projects.

The controversial man has cast many big names, including Miley Cyrus.

The Wrecking Ball singer who was part of Allan’s Crisis in Six Scenes.

We are looking forward to the release of the new movie that brings together the likes of Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning.

Are you planning to watch it when it comes out in theaters?