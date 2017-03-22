Selena Gomez Admits To Being Bullied During Her Disney Channel Days!

Selena Gomez has come out about her experiences being bullied during her time on the Disney Channel which she described as the “biggest high school in the world.”

She spoke with The New York Times on March 22nd about her time as an actress on the show Wizards of Waverly Place. While talking with the journalist, Gomez said she wanted to acquire the rights to a TV show that will be airing on Netflix about a student who is tormented during school and takes her own life.

The author of the book, Jay Asher, has been working closely with Selena’s mother and the two have discussed not only their own experiences with bullying but also the experiences of Selena.

Mandy Teefey is the mother of the internationally renowned pop star Selena Gomez will be serving as the producer on the show. Selena’s mom said that she grew up in Texas as an outsider girl with purple hair and combat boots.

She never really fit in, and people knew that she didn’t. She ended up being pregnant, and at that time, she was ostracized for being a single mother as well as for being different.

Gomez has recently opened up about her experiences as being the most followed person on Instagram. She said that she deletes the app from her phone at least once a week because of the constant harassment that she gets from online commenters.

Selena explained that she always focuses on the negative comments, and almost never on the good ones. Commenters online point out every little flaw about her, even the most subtle physical characteristics.

Gomez was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in recent news and completed a 90-day program in rehab where she learned to cope with her mental health issues.

Advertisement

Because of her experiences, she feels that she really relates to the main character and will be able to represent her well.