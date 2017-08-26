Selena Gomez Absolutely Slays With Wet Bob & Bright Red Lips; The Weeknd Loves It

How can Selena Gomez be this flawless? She looks gorgeous in the new photos one of them which is shared by her makeup artist on August 25. She is rocking a great bob and bright red lips. The Weeknd just loves her style!

Selena is a total goddess! The Fetish singer was truly a vision after getting pampered for a ‘not so secret’ project on August 25 with her golden smokey shadows, the statement crimson lips, and her bold accessories.

She's so beautiful 😍 (InstaStory) #selenagomez @selenagomez A post shared by Selena Gomez ♡ (@selenasnapchats) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Her nicely cut and soaked hair looked totally amazing after it was styled by Marissa Marino, especially with her chic side part.

Selena’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the breathtaking photo on his Instagram account.

Selena’s boyfriend, The Weekend also couldn’t help but check out his girl, and he made sure to like the hot pic!

With her plunging white top, perfect glow and sleek silver nail polish — she was stunning!

Her career continues to rise thanks to her scorching hot new music, new Coach campaign and more.

But she can still find enough time to spend with her boyfriend whenever he is not busy touring.

The two of them were last seen together on a romantic walk through Los Angeles, and she was sweetly kissing his shoulder while rocking nothing but a jersey and mini shorts.

Queen 😍😍😍😍 (InstaStory) #selenagomez @selenagomez A post shared by Selena Gomez ♡ (@selenasnapchats) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

They also had a blast during their fun-filled Disneyland date on August 20, with big smiles on their faces as they toured the ‘Happiest Place on Earth.’

Sparks are still flying between them, even months after they were photographed kissing in Santa Monica!

‘Selena and Abel’s relationship is so much more grown-up and healthy, and grounded in respect and trust—they are best friends as well as girlfriend and boyfriend,’ a source said.

Advertisement

‘When they disagree, they talk it out and resolve it straight away. They don’t allow any bad feelings or misunderstandings to linger and fester.’