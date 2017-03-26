Selena Flew 3,000 Miles To Colombia To See The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have made their romance global! Selena flew to Colombia on Friday, March 24th to spend time with her new boyfriend during a short break in his South American tour.

Gomez, 24 flew to El Dorado International Airport in Bogota. The next day, The Weeknd and her went to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to start their romantic evening together.

The Weeknd performed at the Estereo Picnic Festival on Thursday and has a few days off before he has to perform in Brazil.

The couple first started dating back in January, and the world has been watching the budding romance since its very beginning. The two celebrities spent another weekend at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in The Weeknd hometown of Toronto, Canada.

While touring Toronto, Gomez, and The Weeknd had a VIP movie night in the city and had dinner at the popular Japanese restaurant Blowfish. A source told E! News that the duo had reservations at 7:00 o’clock pm in a private booth and ordered a ton of food.

The celebrity duo is not shy about showcasing their new relationship. They have posted pictures all over their social media accounts and the viewers can’t get enough.

The Weeknd has 11.2 million followers on Instagram and Gomez has a shocking 114 million followers. Selena has opened up in the past about her difficulties managing her personal life and mental health while having a massive following who know all the details of her life.

Gomez and The Weeknd have spent some time together in places such as Florence, Paris, and Amsterdam.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple has really clicked musically together and their chemistry has been off the charts.

Gomez recently laughed a joke about how much she loves Canadians, as both Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are from Canada.