See Simone Biles Driving An Imaginary Car After Wisdom Teeth Surgery

Recorded having surgery to remove her wisdom teeth, Simone Biles became the protagonist of one viral video. The 20-years old gymnast posted online the hilarious clip where she is in a drug daze on anesthetic after her surgery, talking nonsense and even pretending to drive a car.

With her mouth stuffed full of cotton, Simone tries to impress with her singing talent, swaying from side-to-side.

At some point in the video, she looks to be driving an imaginary car, completed with one monster truck horn honking.

Someone in the background even asks her what is she doing, but the drugs kept her from being too lucid. Don’t you worry, because it was all laughs and gags, with Simone later sharing the video on Instagram, writing: ‘After wisdom teeth!! No words, haha! ENJOY! Hope y’all get a good laugh!!’

But play time seems to be over for Biles, as she already made her return to the gym following last year’s Olympic Games, where she won four gold medals.

With a year off to enjoy life’s other benefits, Simone revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month that she has just completed her first workout since the summer of 2016.

She posed alongside her two cousins at what looks like an athletic track, wearing a white cropped tank top, a pair of black shorts, and a pair of sneakers, and for those who wonder, yes, she still has some great abs. You should take some lessons, Gerard Butler!

Lately, Biles had to deal with some haters, who accused her of non-stop partying while she was on vacation in Hawaii.

She got the perfect response, saying that they should trash talk when they’ve trained for 14 years and earned 5 Olympic medals.

Nothing can keep this little champion down. However, Simone has yet to confirm whether or not she will attempt to return to gymnastics in time for the 2020 Games.