See Rebel Wilson And Liam Hemsworth Kiss On The Set Of Their Upcoming Movie ‘Isn’t It Romantic’

The 37-year-old actress’ latest film role is a lovable mix of sweet and funny. Rebel Wilson was spotted in New York today on the set of her upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic, passionately kissing her co-star Liam Hemsworth.

Will the funny actress snatch Mikey Cyrus’ man away from her?

In one photo taken from the acting session, Liam looks as dapper as ever, wearing a classy black tuxedo as he leans in for a deep kiss with Wilson.

The actress also looked very chic, slaying in an off-the-shoulder dress and beautifully styled curls.

The photo, as well as the scene, were shot in front of a green screen.

Yesterday, Wilson also took it upon herself to share a few behind-the-scenes snaps from filming.

‘Team #IsntItRomantic – producer Gina, director @straussschulson @andybovine. We had an amazing time sailing around the Statue of Liberty today,’ the actress captioned the pic.

The upcoming flick is set in the Big Apple and follows the story of a young woman who magically finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Betty Gilpin (Glow) and Wilson’s Pitch Perfect co-star, Adam Devine, also appear in the movie.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth’s real-life significant other, Miley Cyrus, could not help but gush over the actor on #InternationalKissingDay.

The singer even shared a throwback photo from her first smooch with her boyfriend this month which happened on the set of 2010’s The Last Song.

Are you excited to watch Isn’t It Romantic?