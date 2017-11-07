Security Intervenes In Explosive Fight Between Briana DeJesus And Devoin Austin – Her Mother, Roxanne Lunged At Him!

Teen Mom’s season finale ended in the most explosive way possible. Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin got into a full-blown fight while they were celebrating their daughter’s first school day over lunch.

The whole argument started when the man told Briana’s family that he is working two jobs.

‘There’s no reason he has two jobs and does not help me with Nova,’ the reality TV star slammed her baby daddy as he fired back: ‘There’s no reason I have two jobs, and she cannot come to my house!’

But Briana was even more infuriated by his response, telling him that the girl is not comfortable with his family as she doesn’t really know them as so she’ll never go to his house.

‘There’s no reason you are not helping her financially,’ she added, more and more enraged.

Briana’s mom, Roxanne then told Austin that in recent years he hasn’t been a reliable father.

But the reality TV dad held his ground, arguing that it’s not fair for him to pay for the girl and only see her if he comes by DeJesus’.

He then accused his baby mama of talking badly about him in front of the cameras.

‘I don’t talk s**t about this woman, all she does is talk s**t. ’My first baby daddy sucks a**.’’

When Briana agreed that he actually does, he shot back using the same insult, adding that he will not be disrespected and that Briana doesn’t even know what’s like to have a father.

At this point, her mother couldn’t help but lunge at Austin, jumping on her chair shouting ‘Shut the f** up!’

Roxanne was quickly held back by security, and as the man walked out, he showed the two the middle finger.