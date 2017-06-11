Secret Tapes Of Princess Diana Reveal Her Struggle With Bulimia Was A Result Of Prince Charles Calling Her ‘Chubby!’

Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, has revealed that the beloved royal has recorded her thoughts for his 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story. Now, as the twentieth anniversary of her tragic death is approaching, Morton has decided to release the transcripts of his interviews with her.

Diana revealed that her struggle with bulimia started just a week into her relationship when Charles grabbed her around the waist and told her she was a bit chubby.

The cruel comment hit the Princess so hard that’s eh began throwing up after eating her meals.

In the months leading to her royal wedding, Diana talked in detail about how she realized she got herself sick and that she had shrunk to nothing.

From February to July, her waist had shrunk from 29 inches to only 23!

Diana revealed that when she first met Charles, he was 29 and she was only 16.

At the time, the Prince was dating her 22-year-old sister Sarah.

When she attended his 30th birthday, Charles was all over her. On the tapes, Diana described herself as chubby and loud, which she thought was what the Prince liked about her.

‘The next minute, he leaped on me practically, and I thought this was very strange, too, and I was not quite sure how to cope with all this. Frigid was not the word. Big F, when it comes to that,’ Diana, who was a virgin when she married Charles, explained on the tapes.

In 1981, Charles proposed to a 19-year-old Diana. But recently, it was revealed that the Prince was bullied into doing it by his father, Prince Philip.

We all know their marriage was no fairytale and Charles never denied being hung up on ex-girlfriend Camilla, who he ended up marrying after everything was over with Lady Di.

What do you think about the shocking reveal? Do you believe Prince Charles can be blamed for Diana’s bulimia?