Secret Service Agent Kerry O’Grady Would Not Take A Bullet For Donald Trump

Kerry O’Grady, a senior U.S. Secret Service agent, has landed in hot water for some remarks she made about Donald Trump. O’Grady said in a viral Facebook post that she would prefer to be in jail than “take a bullet” for Trump. For the past 23 years, O’Grady has served this country with honor and without fanfare as a special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district. However, during the 2016 presidential race, O’Grady like many other public servants, who are by law required to stay out of politics, broke the rules by endorsing Hillary Clinton for president.

The 1930 Hatch Act, makes it illegal for employees in the executive branch of the federal government to engage in campaigns and other political activities. The federal law enforcement agent explained that while she is aware of the Hatch Act, some of the controversial comments and promises made by the brash Republican politician pushed her to go public with her political views.

She wrote: “As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.” She went on to slam Trump by calling him a “disaster” and said he would hurt women and minorities.

She said in the post: “It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission.”

O’Grady’s words were posted in October, but for some unknown reason, they are being unearthed by the media this week. She has deleted the post and said that she wrote it out of anger after the video of Trump saying he can grab women by their private parts went viral.

The Secret Service is looking into O’Grady’s tweets and Facebook remarks.