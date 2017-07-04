Second Installment Of Fantastic Beasts Begins Filming – It Features Johnny Depp And Jude Law!

The shooting for the second installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them started yesterday, July 3. Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander is expected to team up with young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law.

Fantastic Beasts 2 will be released in theaters near you on November 16, 2018!

The second movie’s story follows the journey of beloved character of the Harry Potter franchise – Albus Dumbledore many years before he became Headmaster at Hogwarts.

Of course, the story of Scamander continues as the two wizards cross paths and team up in order to catch the most dangerous wizard of the time, Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

The film’s final title has not yet been set, but we know that David Yates is returning to directs it.

Much to the happiness of fans Katherine Waterston will reprise the role of Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as her quirky mind-reading sister Queenie Goldstein and Dan Fogler as no-maj Jacob Kowalski.

The mysterious Leta Lestrange will be played by Zoe Kravitz while Scamander’s brother Theseus will be portrayed by Callum Turner.

According to reports, the script written by J.K. Rowling herself is complete and the story opens in 1927, showing even more of the fascinating wizarding world as it is set in three world cities: New York, London, and Paris!

The film is produced by David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram, while Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen will be serving as executive producers.

Just like all of the Harry Potter films, the new fantasy prequel is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming Fantastic Beasts installment?