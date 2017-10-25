FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Season 5 Sneak Peek! Inside Tamar Braxton’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ And Marriage Problems On ‘Tamar And Vince’

Nick Markus Posted On 10/25/2017
tamar braxtonSource: etonline.com

The reality TV star and her husband Vincent Herbert are showing it all on the season five of Tamar and Vince. The upcoming installment of their reality TV show finds the pair at a crossroads both professionally and personally.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming season, the fans can see how Braxton’s music career, which Vince also manages seems to have taken a toll on their relationship.

‘With everything that I have been through this past year, I’ve chosen to overcome. Got to cut out the noise, the negativity, the naysayers. I need everybody to put their pride aside and just reunite,’ the woman says.

But of course, her wish is easier said than done and Braxton is then shown going off on her husband, telling the man that she would rather manage her own career from that point on.

Tamar even tells Tiny Harris, her close friend, that she really wants to be the ‘CEO’ of her own life.

In a confessional, Vince says that he believes his wife is going through a ‘midlife crisis.’

Tiny told her pal that she should get another manager if she doesn’t want to get another hubby instead.

However, the sneak peek ends with Braxton taking off her wedding band and saying: ‘I’m not willing to live like I’ve been living.’

This week it was revealed that Braxton has indeed filed for a divorce.

‘There’s been trouble with the two of them for some time and it came to a head,’ one insider stated.

Tamar and Vince is set to be back with its fifth season on November 9 on WE TV, at 9 P.M.

1 Comment

SPARKLE
10/25/2017 at 1:17 pm
Reply

Tamar needs to seek some emotional help.. She has been a lose cannon. Get it together girl pull yourself together. Don’t be shamed to ask for help. Medical mental help is needed. Feel so sorry for her rl talk. She’s lost friends possible her husband. Everyone is not against you. All of this mess she created. Being bi-polar can be treated Wake up Tamar help yourself girl.


