Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why Is Set To Reveal More About Hannah’s Story And Other Characters’ Perspectives

It looks like Hannah Baker’s story is not yet over. Despite the fact that the controversial season one ended with the final reveal of why Hannah ended her life, that doesn’t mean she is not still going to play a big part in season 2 as well – even though she will no longer provide the voiceover.

Executive producer Brian Yorkey claimed that although Hannah’s version of the story may be over, there are at least 12 more kids who remember the events differently.

It has to be noted that it does not mean Hannah lied on the tapes but that there are people who may have perceived some of those happenings in another way,

The tapes only represent Hannah’s own narrative and how she chose to tell it in her own subjective way.

Aside from that, there are a lot more things we need to know about the lives of the other characters like what happens to them after season one ended.

‘I also think that for those that Hannah left behind, that story is just beginning. Their stories of recovery are just beginning,’ Yorkey stated.

In addition, the executive producer explained that he was proud of the show despite the criticism it received.

Yorkey revealed he hopes to continue to tell such difficult stories.

Season one of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix and the season two production is set to start next week.

Advertisement

Are you excited to find out more about Hannah through the eyes of the other characters as well as more about their own struggles?