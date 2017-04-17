Search Warrants Reveal Prince Contributed To His Own Death By Mislabeling Pills

Search warrants conducted during the investigation of Prince’s death have revealed some new troubling details.

The documents that show the months from April until September of 2016 have offered new insights into the tragic death of the famous singer. According to the documents, pills in his bedroom and laundry room were often carelessly kept in vitamin bottles.

Some of the bottles had been prescribed to Prince’s friend and head of security Kirk Johnson. Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg, who was in contact with Prince two times before his death, arrived on his property on April 21st to drop off test results. He was later questioned revealing the doctor had prescribed Kirk Johnson with oxycodone rather than Prince, to protect the singer’s identity and privacy.

Prince was suffering from hip pain, and the doctor prescribed him hydroxyzine pamoate and diazepam. Kirk picked up his medication shortly before the singer’s death.

The search warrants revealed, Andrew Kornfeld arrived in Paisley Park on the day Prince died to serve as a representative of Dr. Howard Kornfeld, who started the organization Recovery Without Walls.

Andrew visited the compound to determine if Prince would be a viable candidate of a potential patient of their institution. Andrew had pills on his person without a prescription, although he later denied he had any intention of giving Prince any medication.

Prince used the pseudonym “Peter Bravestrong” to protect his identity and in subsequent interviews discovered he was in the middle of a romantic relationship with singer Judith Hill.

The infamous Purple Rain singer died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, which was found in the bedroom. The documents stated Prince had used his landline phone and his email to communicate with doctors because he was scared of a potential hacking of his cell phone due to other instances of a security breach in the past.