Sean Spicer Just Resigned As The White House Press Secretary

Sean Spicer, the man who served as the White House press secretary during the first six months of Donald Trump’s presidency, has officially resigned. Trump’s main-man quit after a meeting where another man was brought on to the team who Sean “vehemently disagreed” with.

Sources claimed Spicer’s decision is linked to the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

Spicer’s daily press briefings had become famous as must-see television, and SNL frequently mocked Donald and his cabinet.

Melissa McCarthy played Sean, and Alec Baldwin played Donald Trump.

It looks like SNL will have new players to work with!

Nevertheless, in the past few weeks, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has taken over the briefings, and they’ve been turned into an off-camera event, possibly due to the mockery?

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

Just a quick recap on Spicer’s history, Sean spent many years leading communications at the Republican National Committee before helping Trump’s campaign in the general election.

His meetings with the press have become famous for his fiery appearance as well as his heated and tense exchanges.

As for the role Scaramucci will play, he is expected to be a visible agent when defending Trump on television.

However, Spicer and other officials have questioned his hiring as communications director.

One of the officials close to Spicer claimed he rejected Trump’s vision for the future of the press operation.

It’s probably a good thing for the man to go because it’s been a tough battle ever since the beginning!

Spicer’s job started off rough.

On Trump’s first day in office, Sean fought with journalists over the crowd size at the inauguration and stormed out of the conference room before answering any questions. Despite his resignation, his on-camera exchanges will be missed, especially by the cast and crew of SNL who have had a good time making fun of the former press secretary.