Sean Spicer Blasts Media Over Donald Trump Inauguration Crowd

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is a veteran in the Republican Party when it comes to political strategy. As chief strategist for the RNC, he performed well and always had a good relationship with the media. Even political opponents used to appreciate his professionalism. It seems that things are about to change. During his first press conference Saturday, Spicer got into a big fight with reporters over the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The official line coming from the new administration, the inauguration of the 45th U.S. president was a massive success with a record-setting crowd. The 45-year-old conservative said: “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period — both in person and around the globe. These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

The statement is categorically false, and Trump inauguration numbers are way down when compared to the two Obama inaugurations. All of this fuss is reminiscent of what happened after the election when Trump’s team spent a lot of time trying to convince people that 306 electoral votes could be described as a landslide. According to experts, Trump’s Electoral College victory ranks 46th in 58 elections.

It is hard to tell if people close to President Trump really believe those things or they put out those outrageous statements to distract the press from raising more important questions. At this point, people can not agree on basic things. For example, economic data suggest that America is in pretty good shape right now compared to other developed countries, but if you listen to the president things have never been so bad, and he is the only one who can get the country out of this mess.

Spicer, who was reading from a sheet of paper and did not sound natural, is also promising to hold the press accountable, but no one understands what this means.