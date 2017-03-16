Sean Penn’s Son Hopper Battles Meth Addiction!

Sean Penn’s son Hopper has opened up to the press about his dad’s tough love when dealing with his son’s meth addiction. The 23-year-old man sat down with ES magazine and gave a very candid interview about his time in rehab and what caused him to finally realize that he needed to make a change.

Hopper went on to explain in the interview that he was a pretty bad kid that got caught doing a lot of bad things by both the police and his parents.

He talked about first smoking pot casually and then eventually moving on to crystal meth while eventually finding himself hanging out with the wrong people.

After his stint with the police, his father had a firm talk with him about whether or not he wanted to live in the streets or spend his time getting better in a rehabilitation facility.

Hopper said that his dad basically told him to choose: “Rehab? Or bus bench?”

I was like, “I’ll take the bed.” Sean Penn then gave him a starring role in the movie The Last Face to give his son a chance to get back into a regular working routine.

The young man said that he is happy that the phase of his life is over after, for quite a long time, his life was a miserable experience.

According to Hopper, it all started with the difficult divorce of his parents which had a significant impact on him and his younger sister who is a 25-year-old model.

Hopper said that he felt as if he never really fit in with the Hollywood crowd because all other young stars feel as though they are more significant than the rest people.

“But they’re not real to me,” Hopper stated. “I don’t feel like I have a Hollywood family, really. I feel pretty normal.”